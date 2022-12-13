Education

Perry Township superintendent to retire in 2023; search for new superintendent to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township Schools Superintendent Patrick Mapes shared his plans to retire following the end of the 2023 spring semester.

Mapes has held his position for the last six years, earning the school district two awards from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET).

“I have great pride in the work we have been able to accomplish as a team,” Mapes said in a statement. “Perry Township Schools is in great shape and ready for a new leader to come in and continue the work of serving students.”

The announcement comes a day after Mapes and the rest of the school board unanimously voted on a plan that will eliminate the Perry Township School Choice program in an effort to combat the growing bus driver shortage, leaving some families frustrated.

The plan also included establishing new boundaries for elementary schools and allowing intra-district transfers depending on annual school and grade capacity. Transfer students must provide their own transportation.

The search for a new superintendent will begin on December 21, 2022.