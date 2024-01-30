IPS launches program to help families complete FAFSA forms

Indianapolis Public Schools is launching a program to help high school seniors and their families complete the FAFSA. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is launching a program to help high school seniors and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

In the past, the FAFSA was optional. Now, it’s required for all Indiana high school seniors.

IPS says its FAFSA Family Filing Nights will “demystify the financial aid application process and ensure that every student has access to the resources needed to pursue their higher education dreams.”

FAFSA Family Filing Nights started earlier this month and will run through early April. The FAFSA application deadline is April 15.

Families will need an FAFSA login ID to take part in the event. Click here to create an account.

Event schedule

Arsenal Tech High School Cafeteria:

Parent/student filing: Feb. 7, Feb. 21, March 6, March 20, April 3, April 10 (5-7 p.m.)

Crispus Attucks High School Cafeteria:

Parent filing: Jan. 30 and Feb. 29 (5:30 -7 p.m.)

(5:30 -7 p.m.) Parent filing: March 22 (Parents In Touch Day) 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

George Washington High School Media Center:

Parent filing: Feb. 5 and April 8 (5-7 p.m.) Hosted in the media center.

IPS is also participating in College Goal Sunday, Indiana’s largest FAFSA filing event, from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Arsenal Tech High School.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and fill out the appropriate form will be eligible to win one of five $1,000 educational prizes from Indiana College Goal Sunday.