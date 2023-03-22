Local high school announces 107,000 square foot expansion

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville Schools announced Wednesday they are planning major expansion to Noblesville High School.

The expansion would add 70,000 square feet to support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming, as well as an additional 37,000 square feet for the performing arts program.

The project would include building 22 new classrooms, STEM labs, enlarged performing arts spaces, an additional cafe, a makerspace meant for hands-on experimentation, storage rooms, and more.

Superintendent of Noblesville Schools, Daniel G. Hile, says that the project will help increase the capacity of the school, and also expand academic opportunities.

“Noblesville Schools is nationally recognized in these areas, and they are huge points of pride for our community. This additional space will allow us to meet growing demand and best prepare students for future high-paying, competitive careers,” Hile said.

Hile also says that there are hopes that the project will expand student options, while also being more cost-effective in providing students with the skills for these future career pathways.

The projected cost of the expansion is 39 million dollars, which will be funded through a loan, with no use of classroom dollars and no increase to public tax rates.

The school board will formally vote on this project this summer.