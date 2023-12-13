Noblesville bus driver saves student from being hit by car who blew past stop arm

Noblesville school bus driver Walt Edwards, who saved a student who blew past the bus as the student crossed the street. The driver, who ignored the bus' lit stop arm, was cited for the incident. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Schools)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville school bus driver is being recognized after he prevented a student from being hit by a car as they crossed the street.

Noblesville Schools said in a Facebook post that bus driver Walt Edwards’ “quick thinking” stopped a student from being hit by a car that ignored the bus’ stop arm.

“Shout out to driver Walt Edwards, whose quick thinking stopped a student from crossing the street just as a car blew past the school bus stop arm,” the post read. “The car’s driver was caught on camera and will be prosecuted. Our 100+ drivers travel over a million miles a year, and have extensive training to ensure students are transported to and from school safely.”

Noblesville Police Department also shared the district’s post commending Edwards, saying, “Great job, Walt! Thank you for keeping the students safe. NPD is proud to be working with our school transportation team so closely. Life is sometimes rushed, and people have things to do, but that is not an excuse for not being mindful around bus stops. If the stop sign is out, STOP!”

Noblesville authorities have cited the driver. Their name has not been released yet.

The school district also suggested parents review some advice from the district about bus safety. Information on bus safety can be found here.

Indiana State Police has helpful information on the Indiana Department of Transportation’s website to remind drivers of the rules of the road.

Here are the school bus laws from Indiana State Police:

Two-lane roadways : If a school bus stops on a two-lane road, the red flashing lights are activated, and the stop arm is extended, ALL motorists must stop.

: If a school bus stops on a two-lane road, the red flashing lights are activated, and the stop arm is extended, ALL motorists must stop. Multi-lane roadways with NO barrier between lanes : When a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway without a barrier, the red flashing lights are activated, and the stop arm is extended, ALL motorists must stop.

: When a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway without a barrier, the red flashing lights are activated, and the stop arm is extended, ALL motorists must stop. Multi-lane roadway with a grassy and/or concrete barrier: When a school bus stops, the red flashing lights are activated, and the stop arm is extended, only vehicles behind the bus MUST stop. Vehicles that are approaching from the opposite side are NOT required to stop.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

