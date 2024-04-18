Search
Noblesville Schools earns 10th consecutive Best Community Music Education honor

by: The Reporter
(THE REPORTER) — Noblesville Schools announced Monday that it has been named a 2024 Best Community for Music Education winner by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. This is the 10th consecutive year Noblesville has earned the honor.

The national music education recognition highlights school districts for their outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders in embracing music education as a part of the core school curriculum.

Noblesville Schools is one of an exclusive group of districts across the nation to have received the honor for 10 consecutive years.

Districts were selected based on music funding, staffing of highly qualified music teachers, commitment to standards, and access to music instruction.

