Purdue motorsports engineering program partners with race car maker

Purdue University President Mung Chiang on May 23, 2024, talks with News 8 outside Dallara IndyCar Factory in Speedway, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University and Dallara IndyCar Factory are joining together on the country’s only accredited motorsports engineering program.

The program will be fully housed in the Italian race team’s building on Main Street in Speedway, a short distance from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the site for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

In classrooms and lab facilities, students can get hands-on experience in motorsports innovation. The company’s U.S. branch has seven full time engineers, and five of them are Purdue graduates.

The school says this partnership will strengthen motorsports.

Purdue President Mung Chiang said Thursday during a news conference, “We’re going to dominate in terms of motorsports programs in the country. It’s the right time it’s the right place. It’s May in Indianapolis.”

Purdue also announced Thursday the creation of a new sports engineering research center. The center will be at Dallara.

