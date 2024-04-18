Purdue University extends admission and housing deadlines again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University has again extended its admission deposit deadline for first-year undergraduates to give students and families more flexibility as they review their admission and financial aid offers. Newly admitted Boilermakers will now have until June 1 to accept their offers from the university.

The decision was made because of ongoing issues with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which helps eliminate financial barriers and promote equal access to education for students.

“We still don’t have the correct records for more than half of our prospective students, and we won’t have this information until May 1 or later,” said Cherise Hall, vice provost for enrollment management. “Given the additional delays, Purdue wants to provide more time to students and families so they can make the best decision possible.”

Purdue does plan to start sending award notifications at the end of April to those students for whom the university has correct information.

A net price calculator is available on the Division of Financial Aid website for students and families to use in planning for educational costs and estimating their financial aid package.

As a result of the FAFSA delays, two key housing deadlines also will be extended.

The housing priority deadline for learning communities and mutually selected roommates will be extended to May 20. The overall housing deadline, which guarantees a space for new beginners, will be extended to June 5. Additional information about residential housing at Purdue can be found on the University Residences website.