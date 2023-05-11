Southport’s Night of Engineering designed to help kids with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southport High School held an event on Wednesday night to help kids with disabilities.

The Night of Engineering gave students the opportunity to present passion projects they have worked on throughout the school year.

Some of those students participate in the Mini-Movers program. The program modifies ride-on cars for kids with disabilities, and the students presented those new rides.

Mini-Movers was started by Southport junior Katie Essex in 2021. She says the program has grown a ton, from modifying one car in 2021 to seven just in 2023.

“I’ve actually expanded to two elementary schools this year to help us come up with designs, and then also Greenwood High School, their robotics team as well. We have some students come over and look at expanding this program to Greenwood in the future.”

Katie adds that she hopes the program continues to grow even after she has graduated.