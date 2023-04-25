Student suspended after weapon found at Muncie high school

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A security check found a weapon Tuesday morning at Muncie Central High School, and a suspended student could be expelled, the district says.

The Muncie School Board agreed in January to begin random security checks at the high school, Northside Middle School and Southside Middle School. The checks include the use of handheld metal detectors on students as they arrive at the schools. Also, the district uses police dogs from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to check lockers.

Muncie-based Legacy Life Security Solutions and school administrators provide security for the school district. Robert Scaife, a former school resource officer and a pastor at Muncie’s Union Missionary Baptist Church, founded the security business.

As part of Tuesday’s discovery, the district says it contacted Muncie Police Department. The district did not say if the student is facing possible criminal charges.

The school district did not disclose the type of weapon or how it was found.

The district says random checks will continue at the schools.

According to the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights from Attorney General Todd Rokita, Indiana law prohibits the carrying of a firearm in schools.