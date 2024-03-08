Students invited to March 12 college fair at Grand Park
(THE REPORTER) — On Tuesday, March 12, local high school students have an opportunity to take advantage of the Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair to be held at the Grand Park Events Center, 1900 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield.
The event, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., is sponsored by a consortium of high schools on Indianapolis’ Northside, in partnership with the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling, as a way to provide access to college information for local students. Over 100 colleges and universities will be represented at the fair.
Students from the following high schools are invited to attend:
- Bishop Chatard High School
- Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
- Carmel High School
- Cathedral High School
- Fishers High School
- Guerin Catholic High School
- Hamilton Southeastern High School
- International School of Indiana
- Noblesville High School
- North Central High School
- Park Tudor School
- University High School
- Westfield High School
- Zionsville High School
The event is free, and students in all grade levels are welcome to attend. Students are encouraged to register for the fair in advance at StriveFair.com. Registered students will receive a barcode that they can bring with them to the college fair in order to share their information with admission reps electronically.