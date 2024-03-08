Students invited to March 12 college fair at Grand Park

Photo of Westfield High School sign. Students at Westfield High School are among those invited to Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair on March 12, 2024. (WISH Photo)

(THE REPORTER) — On Tuesday, March 12, local high school students have an opportunity to take advantage of the Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair to be held at the Grand Park Events Center, 1900 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield.

The event, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., is sponsored by a consortium of high schools on Indianapolis’ Northside, in partnership with the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling, as a way to provide access to college information for local students. Over 100 colleges and universities will be represented at the fair.

Students from the following high schools are invited to attend:

Bishop Chatard High School

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Carmel High School

Cathedral High School

Fishers High School

Guerin Catholic High School

Hamilton Southeastern High School

International School of Indiana

Noblesville High School

North Central High School

Park Tudor School

University High School

Westfield High School

Zionsville High School

The event is free, and students in all grade levels are welcome to attend. Students are encouraged to register for the fair in advance at StriveFair.com. Registered students will receive a barcode that they can bring with them to the college fair in order to share their information with admission reps electronically.