Students work to complete mural telling history of Franklin College

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Franklin College had a special lecture Monday night to celebrate the soon-to-be-completed “Spirit of Community” mural on the campus.

Visiting artist-in-residence Tiffany Black-Behzad, who presented the lecture, guided 23 students to create the mural in a special immersive term class called Public and Community Art.

The project began in September, organizers say, and it all began with students studying the history of the private liberal arts college south of Indianapolis in Johnson County.

Black-Behzad said, “So from the leg work that they already did, we came up with the idea to do not just one mural, but a four-part mural that tells the entire story of Franklin College.”

Organizers say a ribbon-cutting for the mural will happen once the project is completed. The murals are inside the Napolitan Student Center.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

