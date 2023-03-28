Where Indianapolis mayoral candidates stand on education issues: an election guide
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.
Nine candidates are vying to be on the November ballot for Indianapolis mayor.
In the May 2 primary election, five Democrats, including current Mayor Joe Hogsett, and four Republicans are running to be the top elected official in Indianapolis.
The biggest way that the mayor impacts education in the city and its townships is through the Office of Education Innovation, which is a charter school authorizer. That means it is responsible for overseeing nearly 50 charter schools and making sure the schools meet the promises in their charters.
Plus, the mayor has a significant impact on crime, the economy, and housing in Indianapolis — all of which affect the educators and students who go to school here.
The winners of the Democratic and Republican primary elections will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. (Independent candidates and minor party candidates have until the summer to declare their candidacy for the general election.)
To better understand each candidate’s views on charter schools, test scores, staff shortages, and more, Chalkbeat Indiana asked the same ten questions — some of which were inspired by readers — to each one.
Seven candidates responded. Democrats Bob Kern and Larry Vaughn did not. Gregory Meriweather, also a Democrat, will still be on the ballot, but has ended his campaign to support fellow Democratic candidate Robin Shackleford.
Candidates
Here, in their own words, is what they said:
- John Couch (R)
- Joe Hogsett (D)
- James Jackson (R)
- Clif Marsiglio (D)
- Abdul-Hakim Shabazz (R)
- Robin Shackleford (D)
- Jefferson Shreve (R)
Questions
- When was the last time you visited or were in a classroom? What is your experience with K-12 education?
- How would you work with schools of all types in Marion County? What are the biggest challenges facing schools that you want to address as mayor?
- Indianapolis is one of three cities in the country where a city or the mayor’s office can authorize charter schools. Should this remain the case for Indianapolis? Why or why not?
- What would be your approach to charter authorization? How would you decide if there is a need for the school?
- For existing charter schools, what would be your approach to accountability? How would you monitor financial responsibility and academic outcomes?
- This school year, roughly half of students in public schools within IPS borders attend non-charter IPS schools, about a quarter attend Innovation charter schools in the district’s network, and a quarter attend independent charter schools. What do you think of that split? What does it say about the city’s educational system?
- ILEARN 2022 scores showed that Black and Latino students’ scores were below those of their white peers in math and English. What does the city need to do to help the school district address these disparities?
- There have been multiple juvenile homicides this year. What needs to be done by the mayor’s office to curb violence specifically at the youth level, both inside and outside of schools?
- Some schools are asking high schoolers to ride IndyGo instead of buses. What role does the mayor play in championing a safe, affordable, and reliable transit system for students?
- What is the role of the mayor’s office in attracting educators to schools in Marion County to address staffing shortages?
Early voting starts April 4 at the Indianapolis City-County Building. Additional early voting sites open April 22.
On Election Day, May 2, polls are open 6 a.m to 6 p.m., and Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers.
To find voting center locations for early voting and Election Day, apply for an absentee ballot and to see a sample ballot, visit vote.indy.gov.
Register to vote in Indiana
To register to vote in the primary election or check your voter status, visit: indianavoters.in.gov
The registration deadline is Monday, April 3.
Early voting starts Tuesday, April 4.
The primary election is Tuesday, May 2.
MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief and covers higher education. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education.