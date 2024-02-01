‘El Caballero de Salsa’ to perform at Butler

Gilberto Santa Rosa attends the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23, 2023, in Miami. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He’s called “El Caballero de Salsa.”

Translated, that’s the Gentleman of Salsa.

Butler University will host singer and bandleader Gilberto Santa Rosa on March 24 in a performance at Clowes Memorial Hall. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

A Puerto Rico native, Santa Rosa got his start as a backup singer in several orchestras, Butler says in its promotion of the show.

Butler’s website, where tickets are available, says of Santa Rosa, “He formed his own band in 1986 and immediately began racking up hits, including ‘Good Vibration,’ ‘De Amor y Salsa,’ and ‘Perspectiva.’ The ever-prolific Santa Rosa has consistently released albums almost every year since his debut, and as of 2010 he holds the record for having the most number one records on the Billboard Tropical Albums chart.”

Tickets range from $35.50 to $299, based on location in the concert hall.