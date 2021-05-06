Election

Ex-Pence economic official eyes 2024 Indiana governor bid

Eric Doden is shown in May 2019. (Photo from Video/Inside INdiana Business)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Fort Wayne businessman who was a top official in former Gov. Mike Pence’s administration is getting an early jump on running for governor in the 2024 election.

Eric Doden announced Thursday he was forming a committee for a Republican campaign for governor.

Doden says plans a “listening tour” across all 92 Indiana counties.

Several top Republicans have been mentioned as possible candidates to replace GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek re-election again because of term limits.

Doden was appointed by Pence in 2013 as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., a position he held for more than two years.