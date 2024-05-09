In run for Indiana governor, Braun chooses running mate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana state Rep. Julie McGuire of Indianapolis is the presumptive running mate of Sen. Mike Braun as the Republican seeks the governor’s office in November.

Braun, a U.S. senator since 2019, announced the decision Wednesday. The state’s nominating convention in June will make the final decision.

McGuire began representing part of the southern half of Indianapolis in the Indiana House of Representatives in November 2022. She’d previously been involved in the Perry Township GOP Club in Marion County prior to her election.

Braun won his primary election run Tuesday over Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and four other candidates. The Jasper native will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater on Election Day, Nov. 5.