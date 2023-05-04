Jennifer McCormick announces run for Indiana governor

Republican Jennifer McCormick thanks supporters at an election night rally in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 after wining her race for Indiana's Superintendent of Public Instruction. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as the state’s superintendent of public instruction, has announced her run for governor of Indiana.

The announcement comes four months after McCormick hinted on Facebook that she was considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat.

McCormick filed her official paperwork Thursday morning and will make a formal campaign announcement at 10 a.m. Thursday in her hometown of New Castle.

In a statement Thursday, McCormick said she’s running for governor because Indiana’s political leaders “have lost sight of the challenges they were elected to solve.”

“They are defunding and politicizing our schools, burdening us with the nation’s highest gas tax, taking our rights away, and standing by as we pay the highest health care costs in the nation. It’s time for a leader who will put Hoosier’s first. Together, we can restore common sense and put an end to the divisiveness that’s pulling our state backward.”

McCormick also says her previous statehouse experience will help provide a solid foundation for a term as governor. In 2016, she was elected as the 44th and final state superintendent of public instruction, before the Indiana legislature changed the office to an appointed one.

McCormick is currently the only Democrat candidate to formally announce a run for governor, while several others have announced interest in the role.

With Gov. Eric Holcomb unable to run for another term, several Republicans have already announced their 2024 campaigns, including Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and businessman Eric Doden.

