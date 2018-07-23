Ella Whistler at charity volleyball tournament, glad to be ‘back to normal’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ella Whistler joined dozens of volleyball teams from across central Indiana on Sunday as they finished a three-day charity tournament in her honor.

The Noblesville West Middle School student was wounded in a May 25 school shooting along with seventh-grade teacher Jason Seaman, who helped stop the shooting. 

The Academy Volleyball Club, where Whistler used to play, hosted the charity tournament. 

The money raised at the event, which also included a silent auction, will go to supporting the Whistler family as she continues to recover. 

When News 8 spoke to Ella at the tournament, she said it was just nice to get back to normal: “It feels really good. It feels really good to get back to a normal schedule and to be able to do normal things that I would usually do. It just feels really nice.”

She told News 8 she appreciates the support from the community and she will be going back to school when the new year starts on Aug. 1.

