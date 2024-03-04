Barbie The Movie: In Concert to make stop in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After wild success last summer, Mattel Inc.’s Barbie will be a real girl after Live Nation and Mattel Inc. announced Barbie The Movie: In Concert will be brought to life with live music from an all-women and “majority women-of-color” orchestra that will this summer begin touring.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert will tour North America.

On July 14, Barbie The Movie: In Concert will stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Scenes from the Barbie movie will be projected onto a giant LED screen above “The Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform the film’s award-winning score,” according to a release from the company’s.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday to Citi cardholders through the Citi Entertainment program. General sale tickets become available at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com, the release said.

“We can’t wait for fans of all ages to join us in this immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of Barbie to life like never before.” said Josh Silverman, who is the chief franchise officer at Mattel, in the release.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert will “include” a touring road crew made up of a team of all-women.

More information is available online.

Other nearby tour stops are as follows: