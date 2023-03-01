Calling Dr. Love! Heaven’s on Fire one last time!

Indianapolis (WISH) — Hoosiers won’t have to go to “Detroit Rock City” to witness the “God of Thunder” one last time!

Rock N Roll Hall of Fame legends KISS will “Rock and Roll All Nite” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their final Indy show on Saturday, Nov. 25!

KISS on Wednesday announced what it calls the “absolute final shows of their final tour,” The End of the Road Tour.

The tour will wrap up where it all started for the band four decades ago, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Indianapolis show will be one of only a handful in the midwest.

Presale tickets go on sale Monday with sales to the general public starting next Friday, March 10.