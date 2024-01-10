Country star Keith Urban to take stage during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country star Keith Urban will perform as part of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend next month in Indianapolis.

The announcement came via a post on the Pacers’ social media account on X, a platform formally known as Twitter, saying, “Your #NBAAllStar2024 Saturday night pregame plans are here! Keith Urban is headlining the @nba Crossover’s Pregame Concert on Saturday, February 17 in Indy!”

Keith Urban is best known for his hits “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “You’ll Think of Me,” and “Somebody Like You.”

NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert featuring Keith Urban will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Indiana Convention Center. Tickets are starting at $100 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.