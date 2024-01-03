Curling slides onto Indianapolis Cultural Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling is making its way to Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. on Wednesday announced the launch of Curling on the Canal, bringing the international winter sport to downtown Indianapolis.

Curling consists of sliding granite stones on ice into a target area, according to the Circle City Curling Club.

Curling will happen during afternoons on the Vermont Street Plaza along the Downtown Canal through March, according to a news release from the trail organization. The free, family-friendly activity will use two synthetic-ice curling rinks.

Circle City Curling Club will have free Learn to Curl clinics for all ages and abilities from 1-3 p.m. Sundays through March 3. Dates are listed online. Instructors from the club will guide participants through the fundamentals of curling, from delivering the stone to scoring and basic strategy. Participants can put their newfound knowledge and skills to the test in friendly matches.

Open curling hours will be available from 1-4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The stones and rinks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and staffing and weather could affect open hours.

Indianapolis city government and its Department of Metropolitan Development are supporting the effort.

Circle City Curling Club, founded in 2007, also offers individual lessons and league play at a facility in Anderson.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story. Below are photos provided by Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc.

