DeVon Franklin talks divorce from Meagan Good and healing process

(WISH) — In a recent episode of Nick Cannon’s podcast “Counsel Culture,” DeVon Franklin, known for his work as a producer, author, and speaker, discussed his experiences after divorcing actress Meagan Good. Their conversation shed light on Franklin’s journey of dealing with the end of their nearly ten-year marriage.

Devon Franklin’s guest appearance on Nick Cannon’s “Counsel Culture” podcast.

Reflecting on their breakup, Franklin, who is also a minister, avoided calling it a failure. Instead, he considered whether their relationship had achieved what it was meant to. Franklin said, “Maybe it did exactly what it was trying to do. That’s a perspective I had to learn during my healing process.”

Franklin, 45, and Good, 42, got married in June 2012, but finalized their divorce in June 2022 after Franklin filed in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their efforts, including counseling before and during their marriage, things didn’t work out as they had hoped.

Franklin said he felt vulnerable after the divorce, and said his beliefs were shaken by the experience. He stressed the importance of being honest about his feelings, saying, “I could act like none of this bothers me and just keep going, or I could be truthful. This hurts, and I chose the truthful route.”

Throughout interviews, Franklin has expressed respect for Good and affirmed his love for her, even after their marriage ended. He added that his love for her goes beyond marriage.

Despite the challenges, Franklin remains hopeful about finding love again. Recent reports suggest he’s moved on and is dating someone new. Franklin was spotted having lunch with another woman, the two were seen holding hands.

Meanwhile, Good has been dating actor Jonathan Majors for about a year, marking a new chapter for both of them after their divorce. Majors made headlines recently after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabari, filed a lawsuit accusing him of assault and defamation.