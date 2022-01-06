Entertainment

Eagles to bring Hotel California Tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — The Eagles are extending their “Hotel California” 2022 tour with a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The band — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — will stop in the Circle City on March 22.

Each concert will feature “Hotel California” performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The band will also perform a set of their greatest hits.

Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket info.

“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, the album topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards.

Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since their original “Hotel California” tour.

The band’s “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling U.S. album in history, selling 38,000,000 copies and certified 38-times Platinum.