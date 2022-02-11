Entertainment

Excitement builds for Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — It’s one of the most anticipated Super Bowl Halftime shows in years.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige will all take center stage on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

“I am not trying to be egotistical or anything like that but who else could do this show here in L.A.?” Dr. Dre said. “Who else could perform the halftime show other than these amazing artists that we put together for this thing? “

Over 100 million people will be watching as the stars take the halftime stage.

“We’ve got the queen of R&B, we’ve got the king of hip hop,” Snoop Dogg said. “This is what it is about, this is what hip hop and the NFL are supposed to be about. Representing about change, about moving forward. We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip hop because we know a lot of people didn’t want hip hop on stage, but we here now and there’s nothing you can do about it. “

But Snoop Dogg and this hip hop stars have big shoes to fill. The last time the Super Bowl was in Los Angeles in 1993, Michael Jackson put on the performance of a lifetime.

The Super Bowl will be Sunday at SoFi Stadium.