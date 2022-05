Entertainment

Food, fun and the state flower: Indiana Peony Festival coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Florists and gardeners get ready. The Indiana Peony Festival is here!

The festival is taking place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Noblesville’s Seminary Park. It happens every year to celebrate the peony, the state flower for Indiana.

Activities for attendees will include peony judging, food trucks, vendors, and floral arranging.

More information about the festival can be found on the Indiana Peony Festival website.