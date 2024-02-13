George Thorogood show set for Brown County Music Center

OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform in concert at Ocean City Music Pier on August 28, 2023 in Ocean City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A musician for 50 years, George Thorogood and his band are planning a stop in Indiana.

The singer-songwriter and his band The Destroyers will perform April 21 at the Brown County Music Center. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. A news release from the music center did not provide prices.

The band began that began in 1973 gained popularity in the 1980s with a tour of all 50 states in 50 days. In Indiana that year, he played Nov. 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis.

Thorogood’s top-ranked hits include “I Drink Alone” and “Get a Haircut.” He and the band have recorded 15 albums, including top sellers “Maverick” and “Born to Be Bad.” Thorogood will turn 74 years old on Feb. 24.

Special guest for the show will be The Robert Cray Band.