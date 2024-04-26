In space, no one can hear you scream that it’s Alien Day

Actor Harry Dean Stanton is shown on the set of "Alien" in a movie photo released in January 1979. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is set to mark what’s known as Alien Day to recognize and appreciate everything about the franchise of the movie “Alien.”

The observance started in 1979. It’s annually observed on April 26, and, this year, it’s Friday.

People also mark the day to celebrate science-fiction.

According to daysoftheyear.com — a website that tracks national days of holidays, celebrations and observations — “Sci-Fi subculture” created Alien Day to honor the movie franchise.

The date is significant in the movie: The name of the moon where the xenomorphs are discovered in the 1979 film is LV-426.

Whether or not life exists elsewhere is exactly the kind of question that should be asked on Alien Day!

In 2016, 20th Century Fox, the movie studio behind the franchise-sponsored events, including one that was a trivia challenge, according to the website, lasted 24 hours.