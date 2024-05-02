‘We’re sounding the alarm:’ Indiana State Police issues plea to stop road rage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are asking for help, as they try to solve a potential road rage shooting from Wednesday.

The incident led to a car going from I-65 into a pond, the driver was thrown out of the car and died at the scene.

Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine joined News 8 on Daybreak Thursday morning. He says road rage incidents where guns are involved are on the rise.

“We’re sounding the alarm,” Perrine said. “We’ve been talking about this for the last couple of years and talking about it isn’t working. We need to bring more awareness to the dangers of engaging in road rage.”

According to Perrine, in 2023, interstate highways in the Indianapolis area saw 230 incidents where guns were displayed in connection to road rage. This year he says 90 have already been reported.

He says it’s a conflict resolution issue.

“People are going straight to violence out of anger,” Perrine said. “It’s terrifying that somebody could make a mistake while driving. You find yourself in the wrong lane, you accidentally cut somebody off, whatever it may be could lead to a death sentence.

The sergeant also offered advice to drivers who might get caught up in potential road rage.

“In the first place don’t start the road rage,” he said. “Disengage whatever that takes, pull over, slow down exit, get away from the other vehicle.”

Police have not released any information about the driver or a suspect in Wednesday’s incident.