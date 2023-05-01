Indiana Peony Festival to celebrate state flower

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Organizers of the annual Indiana Peony Festival will host the ticketed dining event “Peonies in the Park” on the evening prior to the free celebration.

The over-21 ticketed event, sponsored by Smith Jewelers, is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on May 19 at Seminary Park, 350 S. 10th St.

This kickoff for the Indiana Peony Festival will feature floral installations, peony-inspired food and drink – think St. Elmo world-famous shrimp cocktail – music and much more. The donation and participation of the Indiana Peony Festival initiative helps increase the peony beautification footprint in Noblesville and beyond, and promotes horticulture education about the much-beloved state flower.

Organizer Kelly McVey says the event is the perfect opportunity to be a “Very Important Peony Person.”

“Sip and stroll along the peony path and enjoy a timeline of how the peony became the Indiana state flower,” McVey said. “And, attendees can head over to the Little Pink Camper for a photo op that is Insta-worthy.”

Participating vendors and their offerings include:

The Nesst: Smoked Salmon.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano: Tortellini and Ravioli.

Texy Mexy: Chorizo Mac and Cheese.

St. Elmo Steak House: Cocktails and Shrimp Cocktail.

9th Street Bistro: Carrot Cake Pops.

Debbie’s Daughters Bakery: Cookies.

Spencer Farm Winery: Wine.

Primeval Brewing: Peony Day’s Beer.

Noble Coffee & Tea Co.: Cocktails and Mocktails.

Attendees will also get a chance to participate in a raffle of a tennis bracelet, valued at $11,000, from Smith’s Jewelers. Tickets to the VIP event are $100 each and may be purchased online at indianapeonyfestival.com/peonies-in-the-park. Art, education, food and giveaways await participants.

The free Indiana Peony Festival will return to Seminary Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20. More than 50 vendors are anticipated for this year’s event. Parking lots throughout downtown Noblesville will be dedicated for the event.

This year’s “Brunch and Blooms” brunch crawl on May 20 will provide visitors with peony-inspired food and drink from local restaurants in seven outdoor locations around the historic downtown, including four of them in “full bloom” in peony-inspired decorated alleys. Tickets to Brunch & Blooms are $6. For additional details, go to indianapeonyfestival.com/brunch-blooms.