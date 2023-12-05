Limp Bizkit ‘Rollin” into Ruoff Music Center next summer

Limp Bizkit is "Rollin'" into Indiana for a July 2024 show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. (Photo by Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Limp Bizkit is “Rollin’” into Noblesville next year for a summertime show soaked in late-90s rock nostalgia.

The band will bring its 2024 Loserville tour to Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Special guests include Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman. Texas rapper Riff Raff will host and emcee each show.

What can fans expect from the band behind mosh pit music like “Nookie,” “Break Stuff,” and “N 2 Gether Now”? Well, in the “About Limp Bizkit” section of Tuesday’s concert announcement, the band wrote, “Limp Bizkit is an infectious spirit. Any other details are merely salad dressing.”

Tickets for the July 21 show at Ruoff Music Center go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at loservilletour.com.