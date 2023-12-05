Raise your glass! P!nk announces 2024 concert at Lucas Oil Stadium

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: P!nk performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Chase Field on October 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — P!nk fans, get ready to ‘get the party started’ downtown at Lucas Oil Stadium next year.

The global music star confirmed Tuesday she will extend her Summer Carnival tour into 2024, including a show at the home of the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The tour will feature special guest and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

P!nk’s high-flying acrobatic show has made her one of the most successful touring artists on the planet.

Billboard Music listed her 2023 tour as one of the top 10 grossing tours of the year, earning $226 million and performing to 1.6 million people.

P!nk’s stadium tour has sold over 3 million tickets and grossed over $350 million in Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, according to promoter LiveNation.

The promoter also promises, “Fans can expect to see P!NK perform an epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like ‘So What,’ ‘TRUSTFALL,’ ‘Just Give Me A Reason,’ and more. The tour’s production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes.”

The 2024 show will be her first at Lucas Oil Stadium, after multiple events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including in November.

The Summer Carnival tour will resume in August 2024 with shows including St. Louis, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. EST.