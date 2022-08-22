Entertainment

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy, federal prosecutor says

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

(CNN) — Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the prosecutor’s office.

No sentencing date has been set. but an attorney for the rapper requested an expedited sentencing date, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

CNN has reached out to the rapper’s attorney for comment.

The “Wake Up” artist was indicted and arrested in October along with five others on the drug trafficking conspiracy charge and was released on $500,000 bail, which was revoked earlier this month after prosecutors said he violated the terms by threatening to kill someone and holding a gun during a FaceTime call in December.

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison but has a sentencing range of between 87 and 108 months, depending on a variety of factors.

Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, and the others charged allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, in Long Island, according to the indictment.

Maxwell was taken back into custody August 8 after the FaceTime incident, in which he told the man he had pointed a gun at that he was going to “kill you and everybody you with,” according to an affidavit.

One of the bail conditions was that Maxwell “must not possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon.” Another said that he “must not violate any federal, state or local law.”