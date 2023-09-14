Singer Peso Pluma cancels Indianapolis show amid Mexican cartel death threats

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Peso Pluma attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mexican singer Peso Pluma postponed his Saturday concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for “unforeseen circumstances,” leaving fans worried about the reasonings behind the cancellation.

The cancellation was announced Wednesday in a social media post from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The post didn’t include an explanation of why Saturday’s show was canceled.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the singer was receiving death threats from the Mexican cartel ahead of his performance in Tijuana, Mexico, next month. Death threats were reported to have been seen left around the city.

One of them was a banner found Tuesday morning hanging on the side of the bridge, and it read, “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue,” according to TMZ.

It was reported that the banner was signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a Mexican crime syndicate based in Jalisco, Mexico, where Peso Pluma was born.

The singer was originally scheduled to perform at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Saturday but was moved to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The concert will be rescheduled for a later date.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse says previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly.