Stevie Nicks finds ‘no reason’ to continue Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Honorees Christine McVie (L) and Stevie Nicks of music group Fleetwood Mac attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images )

(CNN) — As far as Stevie Nicks is concerned, Fleetwood Mac is no more.

The singer talked to Vulture about the life and death of her best friend and bandmate, Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 at the age of 79 following a brief illness.

Nicks told the publication that the last time the band toured together, (their “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” ran from 2018 to 2019) they “had a really great time and it was a huge tour” and there was a possibility they would do it again.

“But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Nicks said. “You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?”

Nicks continued, “She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac.”

“When I think about Taylor Swift’s song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I,” Nicks said of her fellow singer-songwriter. “We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other.”

“Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?,” she added. “When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

McVie wrote and/or performed several of Fleetwood Mac’s hits, including “Don’t Stop,” “Over My Head,” “You Make Loving Fun” and “Say You Love Me.”