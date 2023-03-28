Today is the greatest day, 90’s alternative legends coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Smashing Pumpkins are announcing a 26-date North American tour, including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. The 90’s legends will rock out here on Sept. 9.

The World is a Vampire Tour will include special guests Interpol and Rival Sons.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, The Smashing Pumpkins have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s eleventh full-length and latest double album, CYR.