What’s ‘Spice on the Beach’? The drink of ‘Dune’

Spice on the Beach, a drink featuring Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, will be available at the premiere of "Dune: Part 2" at the IMAX theater in downtown Indianapolis on Feb. 29, 2024. (Provided Photo/Emily Pollen)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Downtown Indy IMAX theater will be one of 12 places worldwide to see the dazzling views of “Dune: Part 2” from 70mm film on a six-story screen.

During the premiere screening Thursday in Indianapolis, viewers 21 and older could quench their thirst with a special drink while taking in the desert vistas.

True fans of “Dune” know it’s set in author Frank Herbert’s world on the desert planet Arrakis. The most sought-after resource of Arrakis is the spice, or “melange.” The fictional psychedelic drug can slow the aging process, increase life expectancy, provide greater vitality, and heighten awareness.

So, the minds of IMAX were thinking, what can we do to enhance the “Dune” experience?

From an IMAX news release issued Wednesday: In addition to the special film size that offers more detail on the big screen, “The theater will also have a specialty cocktail for purchase. ‘Spice on the Beach’ will feature Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice and a special SPICE (edible glitter). The cocktail reflects the importance of ‘spice’ in the DUNE stories.”

That vodka, by the way, was “hand crafted in Brown County, Indiana”; just check the bottle.

There’s no promise the drink will keep theater-goers from aging during the 2-hour, 46-minute movie.

Showtimes on Thursday will be 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the IMAX in the Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St.