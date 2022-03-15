Entertainment

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon dies

Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon speaks during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 5, 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)

MARIETTA, Ga. (WISH) — Scott Hall, one of the founding members of the nWo of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1990s, died Monday night in a Georgia hospital.

The WWE says the 63-year-old’s wrestling career began in 1984 and he performed with multiple organizations.

“The Diamond Studd” joined the World Wrestling Championship in 1991. The next year, Hall signed with WWE and became known as Razor Ramon. He was a four-time Intercontinental Champion.

“In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the ‘Monday Night Wars,’” said an announcement of Hall’s death from the WWE.

In 2014, Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon, and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo, which stands for New World Order.

TMZ had reported Hall was placed on life support after experiencing serious medical issues related to a procedure on a broken hip. He suffered suffering three heart attacks on Saturday. Hall’s good friend and fellow wrestler Kevin Nash told TMZ the family intended to take the legend off life support once his loved ones could say goodbye.