Explosion of Duke Energy box leaves IU campus without power

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University says its facility operations and Duke Energy are addressing a power outage on the campus.

An electrical box exploded about 3 p.m. at the Duke Energy’s chilled water plant, which is off campus, according to Chuck Carney, director of media relations for the university. The outage affected 18 buildings.

Resident halls and other affected buildings included Wright, Teter, Briscoe, University East Apartments, Forest, Read and Ashton, the university said in a Tweet.

Most of the residence halls had power restored by 4:15 p.m.

Another Tweet shortly after 5 p.m. said power had been restored to most facilities.

Duke Energy reports on its website that the power is expected to be restored about 5:30 p.m. The website also said, “The outage was caused by damage to our equipment.”