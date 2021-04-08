News

Family of fallen IMPD officer reflects; Breann Leath’s mom shares final conversation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday marks one year since Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath was killed in the line of duty.

Leath was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call at an east-side apartment complex.

Jennifer Leath, Breann’s mom, said Wednesday that life is something her family never took for granted, and, because of their strong police background, they had an important rule. “I love you is the last thing we say to each other,” Jennifer Leath said.

She can only remember parts of April 9, 2020, the day her daughter was killed. She recalls feeling off before she had even known what happened.

“I felt like somebody had punched me, like it put me up against the wall, took my breath away and I just felt sick,” Leath said.

She said something told her to ask her husband, who is also an officer, if he had heard anything. It was minutes later Jennifer said she got a text from a family friend asking if she knew where Breann was.

Jennifer said she called the IMPD East District, where Breann worked, to see what they knew. She was told someone would be calling her soon.

Shortly after, another officer called to tell the family to head to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital; what happened next Jennifer said she will never forget.

“They opened the door, and I saw two doctors standing there along with the chief and (IMPD Commander Richard) Riddle and all of them, and then he (the doctor) introduced himself and I could not tell you his name, which I’m sorry for, but he just said ‘despite our best efforts’ and that’s all I heard,” Jennifer said.

The heartbreak is just as painful today as it was then, Jennifer says, but she takes comfort in knowing the last words they shared were “I love you.”

The Leath family is having a private celebration to honor Breann’s life. IMPD has several ceremonies and services planned over the next few days.