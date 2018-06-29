Family performs acts of kindness in honor of daughter

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A Central Indiana family will be performing random acts of kindness all day Friday in honor of their daughter who passed away four years ago.

Maddie Ross was only 19 when she died from gall bladder surgery complications.

Born with Spina Bifida, her family says she always had a smile on her face. When she passed away, they created the non-profit, Maddie Smiles Random Acts of Kindness to continue spreading smiles in her name.

Every year on her “angelversary” they perform random acts of kindness.

Friday, they will be handing out 1,000 roses with messages encouraging people to do something kind, they will be handing out treats to first responders in Lawrence and posting positive signs around the city.

“It means a lot. It kind of keeps my mind, I feel like I’m still taking care of Maddie doing this and you know, the more people that volunteer for Maddie Smiles and this act of kindness day, I mean it just means the world to us,” said Paula Strauss, Maddie’s mom.

For more information on Maddie Smiles and the random acts of kindness they do throughout the year, click here.