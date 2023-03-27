FedEx could move aircraft maintenance workers from LAX to IND hub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx says it plans to move an aircraft maintenance facility from Los Angeles International Airport to Indianapolis by June 2024.

That’s when a lease for the FedEx aircraft maintenance hanger facility at LAX will expire. About 400 FedEx employees, most who are maintenance technicians, will be impacted in Los Angeles.

Eric Kulisch, an author at reporting agency FrieghtWaves, was told FedEx is offering to relocate the technicians to Indianapolis.

Kulisch says FedEx is making the change to gain cost savings by combining the LAX operation with the resources at its Indianapolis hub.

Also, spokesman Jonathan Lyons told Kulisch, the LAX hangar predominantly worked on McDonnell Douglas aircraft, and FedEx is retiring 58 MD-11 tri-engine jets after phasing out the last MD-10s in December.

Statement