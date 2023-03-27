FedEx could move aircraft maintenance workers from LAX to IND hub
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx says it plans to move an aircraft maintenance facility from Los Angeles International Airport to Indianapolis by June 2024.
That’s when a lease for the FedEx aircraft maintenance hanger facility at LAX will expire. About 400 FedEx employees, most who are maintenance technicians, will be impacted in Los Angeles.
Eric Kulisch, an author at reporting agency FrieghtWaves, was told FedEx is offering to relocate the technicians to Indianapolis.
Kulisch says FedEx is making the change to gain cost savings by combining the LAX operation with the resources at its Indianapolis hub.
Also, spokesman Jonathan Lyons told Kulisch, the LAX hangar predominantly worked on McDonnell Douglas aircraft, and FedEx is retiring 58 MD-11 tri-engine jets after phasing out the last MD-10s in December.
Statement
“FedEx regularly evaluates its networks and makes adjustments to enhance service, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the cost to serve. FedEx Express, the company’s air operation and world’s largest all-cargo airline, operates numerous aircraft maintenance facilities throughout its global network to ensure the safe operations of all aircraft fleet. A leased facility at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) that FedEx Express currently utilizes as an aircraft maintenance facility is expected to expire in June 2024. Upon expiration of this lease agreement, FedEx Express plans to discontinue use of the facility at 7401 World Way West and will move the heavy maintenance capability to our Indianapolis hub. This adjustment only affects the maintenance hangar facility, FedEx will continue to operate throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. As such, the transition will be seamless to customers, who can expect the same reliable service they receive today.“
FedEx media relations