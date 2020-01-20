Fire found in school room after child spots smoke during fire safety training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of about 50 people, including more than a dozen children, were receiving fire safety training in a school Monday night when a kindergartner noticed smoke.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department responded about 7:10 p.m. to St. Jude Catholic School at 5375 McFarland Road, near the intersection of Thompson Road and Interstate 65 on the city’s southeast side. About 20 minutes later, a fire found in a second-floor storage room was quickly extinguished.

The fire’s cause was ruled accidental. Spontaneous combustion of a pile of decorative straw in the storage area caught other nearby items on fire. Straw can become combustible when wet. The school had been closed since Friday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

A group of 30 adults and 19 children, who are in the Cub Scouts program at St. Jude, were in the cafeteria for the fire safety session. They had just completed a Stop, Drop and Roll exercise when the kindergartner alerted a troop leader to the smell of smoke. Everyone evacuated safely to the flag pole outside the school, which had been the predetermined place for people to go if there was a fire.

The firefighting effort left a hole in the roof and a couple of windows broken. The school’s principal said in a statement that the school will be closed Tuesday. The preschool and Pre-K programs, which operate in a different building, will be open.

A spokesperson with the archdiocese and a fire department spokeswoman said damage was minimal.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith, the fire department spokeswoman, said in a news release, ” The irony of tonight’s Scout curriculum and an actual fire breaking out was not lost on the adults who were very pleased with the young boys response. A solid lesson in preparing for the unknown and acting accordingly when faced with an emergent situation. Knowing two ways out, an evacuation plan and meeting place is the most vital part of any fire safety plan. Talking through that plan and then practicing it, should be a part of every family’s conversation and as proven tonight – a quick part of any meeting when occupying a public space. Fire can and does happen at any time and anywhere.”

Beech Grove Fire Department assisted Indianapolis firefighters.

St. Jude enrolls students from preschool to eighth grade and is operated under the archdiocese. The school is adjacent to Roncalli High School, which is also under direction of the archdiocese.

Statement

“Good evening, “This evening just after 7pm, some individuals from our Cub Scout groups noticed the smell of smoke in the cafeteria at the school. The leaders acted quickly to evacuate the building and notify authorities. All individuals were safely evacuated and IFD worked quickly to put out a small fire that was found in a storage area above the cafeteria. The damage is minimal, but school will be closed tomorrow as we conduct clean up and restore power. We anticipate that school will resume as usual on Wednesday. More details will be distributed as necessary.The St. Jude ELM will be open for PreSchool and PreK tomorrow since their building was not impacted.Thank you to all those who acted so quickly to ensure the safety and well being of our parishioners. “We are very blessed!” Beth Meece, principal of St. Jude Catholic School, in a note to school families shared by Archdiocese of Indianapolis

