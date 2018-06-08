Firefighters lasso deer stuck in abandoned pool on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Firefighters on Friday afternoon rescued a deer that wandered into an abandoned pool.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services officers were first called after 2 p.m. to the residential area in the 4500 block of Cherry Lane, and firefighters were called about 50 minutes later. The neighborhood is north of West 44th Street between West Kessler Boulevard North Drive and Cold Spring Road on the northwest side.

Firefighters used a lasso to rescue the deer, which “trotted off A-OK,” Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted.