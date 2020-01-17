News

Fishers K-9 handler to get new partner after police dog killed in line of duty

by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The handler who lost his K-9 partner in the line of duty announced Friday that he will soon be getting a new partner.

The Fishers Police Department says officer Jarred Koopman will begin training with a new K-9 at the end January.

The pair will go through a nine-week training course.

The new K-9 is replacing Harlej who was shot and killed while tracking suspects in November. The department says it will announce the name of Koopman’s new partner soon.

Officer Koopman said in a video posted to the police department’s Facebook page on Friday that he is excited about his new partner.

“I think it’s a good time to get another partner and get back after it,” he said in the video. “I’ll keep you guys posted on my new K-9 partner and all the fun and adventures that we’re gonna have from here on out.”

A lot of people have been asking, so here it is 👍🏻 Officer Koopman is pleased to announce that he will be getting a new K9 partner at the end of the month and will start a 9 week training course with them! We will keep everyone posted, once his partner is selected!

Posted by Fishers Police Department on Friday, January 17, 2020

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Impeachment trial: Senate debate over McConnell resolution expected to begin Tuesday

by: Ted Barrett, Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN /

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The handler who lost his K-9 partner in the line of duty announced Friday that he will soon be getting a new partner.

The Fishers Police Department says officer Jarred Koopman will begin training with a new K-9 at the end January.

The pair will go through a nine-week training course.

The new K-9 is replacing Harlej who was shot and killed while tracking suspects in November. The department says it will announce the name of Koopman’s new partner soon.

Officer Koopman said in a video posted to the police department’s Facebook page on Friday that he is excited about his new partner.

“I think it’s a good time to get another partner and get back after it,” he said in the video. “I’ll keep you guys posted on my new K-9 partner and all the fun and adventures that we’re gonna have from here on out.”

A lot of people have been asking, so here it is 👍🏻 Officer Koopman is pleased to announce that he will be getting a new K9 partner at the end of the month and will start a 9 week training course with them! We will keep everyone posted, once his partner is selected!

Posted by Fishers Police Department on Friday, January 17, 2020

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Impeachment trial: Senate debate over McConnell resolution expected to begin Tuesday

News /

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

News /

Fort Wayne Airport celebrates 10 years of growth

News /

2020 Democratic contenders link arms in MLK Jr. Day march

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.