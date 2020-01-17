Fishers K-9 handler to get new partner after police dog killed in line of duty

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The handler who lost his K-9 partner in the line of duty announced Friday that he will soon be getting a new partner.

The Fishers Police Department says officer Jarred Koopman will begin training with a new K-9 at the end January.

The pair will go through a nine-week training course.

The new K-9 is replacing Harlej who was shot and killed while tracking suspects in November. The department says it will announce the name of Koopman’s new partner soon.

Officer Koopman said in a video posted to the police department’s Facebook page on Friday that he is excited about his new partner.

“I think it’s a good time to get another partner and get back after it,” he said in the video. “I’ll keep you guys posted on my new K-9 partner and all the fun and adventures that we’re gonna have from here on out.”