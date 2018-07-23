Fort Wayne man dies after stalled car struck on I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man died after a car he was riding in got stuck on Interstate 69 and was hit by two other vehicles, state police said Sunday.

Emergency personnel were called to southbound I-69 near East 82nd Street just before midnight Saturday and arrived to find 31-year-old Joseph Richmond unresponsive. Despite the efforts of first responders, Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

State police believe Richmond was the passenger in a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Dominique Huston, also of Fort Wayne, that became disabled and got stuck in the left lane of southbound I-69. Huston’s car was hit first by a 2015 Ford driven by Cardella Duncan, of Noblesville, on the rear passenger side, and a second time by a 2017 Kia driven by 35-year-old Christopher Vanderley, of Seymour.

Huston and Vanderley were both transported to area hospitals with injuries that did not appear life-threatening. Per state law, all drivers involved were given tests for alcohol. The results of those tests were pending on Sunday night, and no arrests had been made.

Debris from the crash was believed to have caused damage to several other vehicles.