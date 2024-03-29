Get ready for Hamilton East Public Library’s Local Author Fair

FISHERS, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Hamilton East Public Library (HEPL) will soon hold its 2024 Local Author Fair, a free open house-style event for all ages. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the FORUM Events Center, 11313 USA Pkwy., Fishers.

Nearly 60 local authors and literary organizations from Fishers, Noblesville, Carmel, Westfield, Cicero, Indianapolis, New Palestine, Avon, Bargersville, and other central Indiana areas will have exhibit space for the public to meet them with opportunities to purchase their books. Authors will be available for book signings. There will be chances to win book bundles and other prizes for those who attend.

New to the 2024 fair are storytimes and short readings featuring participating authors throughout the afternoon, in a room adjacent to the exhibit space.

“Hamilton East Public Library is excited for the return of this annual event showcasing the talent of local authors!” Adult Program Coordinator Danielle Acton said.

“Our service area within Hamilton County, and Indiana at large, has many gifted writers, some who have self-published and others who have launched their works through traditional publishing houses. The HEPL Local Author Fair provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with nearly 60 authors and literary organizations as you support local storytelling. During the event you can purchase books for yourself or as gifts, network with other authors, ask them about their writing inspiration or process, and learn more about their journey to publishing.”

A fantastic array of local author talent representing a broad range of genres, including picture books, mystery thrillers, action, adventure, true crime, biographies, romance, self-help, local and Indiana history, science fiction, and much more will be at the event.

The Local Author Fair is a free event for all ages, including children, teens, adults, and families.

Three free writing workshops will take place at the Fishers Library, 5 Municipal Drive, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. before the Local Author Fair. While free, registration is required for each workshop as space is limited. Workshops include:

Visit the HEPL event calendar to sign up for these free writing workshops. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with the literary community. Visit hamiltoneastpl.org for more information.