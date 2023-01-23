News

Grit and Grace Nation to hold inaugural celebrity gala

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Emmy award winning television anchor Fanchon Stinger will host an inaugural gala Friday, January 27 at the Lucas Oil Estate in Indianapolis for her non-profit Grit and Grace. WISH-TV special content creator Kayla Sullivan interviewed Stinger about the program and its upcoming fundraiser in Indianapolis on All Indiana and Life Style Live Monday.

Grit and Grace is inspiring middle and high school girls to lead with courage through exposure to successful female mentors and western sports. Though participating in Professional Bull Riding and western sports aren’t required for the young ladies, the activities serve as a metaphor for the program.

“Just like those bull riders who ride those bulls, and they get bucked off and stomped on sometimes they fight to get back up and fight for the win.” said Stinger. “No matter what your background is, no matter what your experiences in life are, as young ladies, we need to have the courage to never give up.”

The Grit and Grace program will bring participants to PBR events, give them a VIP experience and show them what it looks like to fight to be excellent.

An Indiana Grit and Grace chapter is expected to launch this year. You can join and learn more by entering your email here.

The foundation awards a $10,000 scholarship to one girl each year who best demonstrates the ability to lead with courage, grit and grace in everything they do. Crosslyn Garcia is the 2022 Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarship Girl of the Year, earning a $10,000 scholarship. Garcia was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just 7 days old but continues to persevere.

Friday’s Gala in Indianapolis is presented by the Cowboy Channel and Cowgirl Channel.

