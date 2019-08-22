Group adds book-sharing station at MLK Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Collection, a literacy project consisting of artist-designed book-sharing stations, added a new location Thursday.

The new station opened at Martin Luther King Jr. Park was designed to honor the immigrant experience and highlight the value of education.

Rachel Simon, founder of The Public Collection, said, “My goal has always been to create more access to books and art by removing social barriers. Strengthening community and highlighting the most important conversations was always the hope.”

The Indianapolis Public Library stocks each book-sharing station with reading for all ages. The books can be borrowed and returned whenever at no cost.

The Mind Sails by Atsu Kpotufe, at Martin Luther King Memorial Park, appear as boat sails breaking through the ground…

