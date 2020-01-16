Halstead Architects to merge with R&B

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Two Indianapolis-based design companies are coming together. Halstead Architects is merging with R&B Architects, however terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Halstead says as a result of the deal, the company is moving into a larger office to accommodate staff from R&B who will move into its Fountain Square Office office this month.



Halstead will also gain six architectural designers with over 50 years of experience from the merge.

The move will aim to expand the company’s regional footprint and further pursue educational, religious, multi-family and historic preservation projects.

The company says its Marion location will remain unchanged, but that the organization as a whole will work to expand its Midwest reach as a result of the deal.