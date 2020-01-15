Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena offers ice skating and indoor family fun

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena is a year-round facility in Columbus, Ind., that has been helping families enjoy indoor fun for decades.

Carleen Fry, the arena’s manager, says the center offers people of all ages to have fun on the ice.

“From two years old to 90 years old they skate,” Fry said. “It’s just a unique part of Columbus, Indiana. A lot of towns this size don’t have an ice arena and we’re very lucky to have this.”

The center was built in 1958 by the Hamilton Cosco Foundation and was donated to the Parks and Recreation Department. It was designed by renowned architect Harry Weese and is one of the many buildings on the Columbus architectural tour. In 1976, the arena was enclosed to accommodate year-round programming development.

In 2015, major renovations to update and restore some of Hamilton’s original components were completed. The project came to fruition as a result of public taxpayer funds and a major private fundraiser campaign through the Friends of Hamilton, which raised $1.3 million in donations for a total renovation budget of approximately $2.8 million. As a result of the campaign and the renovations made to Hamilton, the arena flourished into a Community Center and became an even more treasured asset to the community.

If you drop by the ice arena you may run into some professionals like 10-year-old Sasha Luhur. She’s a figure skater who travels an hour from Bloomington, Ind., to train.

“It’s the closest functioning rink and the ice quality is really good,” Luhur said.

“We have a lot of hockey players, speed skaters, broom ball and figure skaters,” Fry said.

However, Fry wants to make sure that the invitation isn’t just extended to the pros. She wants the community of Columbus to know this is a community center above all else and a place where everyone is welcome.

“On Friday night you get the teenage kids and on Sundays you get the families,” Fry said. “You get everybody together.”

For more information on the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena’s hours and events click here.